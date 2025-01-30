Film Heritage Foundation to screen 'Deewaar' to mark film's 50th anniversary

The Film Heritage Foundation (FHF) is set to organise a special screening of "Deewaar" on February 1 to celebrate the 50th release anniversary of the Yash Chopra-directed film.

Penned by Salim-Javed, the blockbuster action drama released on January 21, 1975. It starred Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor in the lead.

According to the official Instagram page of FHF, the film will be showcased at Mumbai's iconic Regal Cinema on Saturday at 6 pm on a "new screen".

"A very special screening of Yash Chopra's "Deewaar" (1975) to celebrate 50 years of the release of a landmark film of Indian cinema on February 1, 2025 at 06:00 pm at Regal Cinema on the new screen! "Produced by Trimurti Films, "Deewar" was a smash hit that further established Amitabh Bachchan's iconic persona of the Angry Young Man and the famed screenwriter duo of Salim-Javed," the not-for-profit foundation said in the post on Wednesday night.

"Deewaar" revolved around two impoverished brothers struggling to survive in the slums of Mumbai. When they grow up, the elder brother Vijay (Bachchan) turns to crime while the younger one Ravi (Kapoor) becomes an honest police officer. It also starred Nirupa Roy, Neetu Singh and Parveen Babi.

The FHF also expressed special thanks to Rajiv Rai and Trimurti Films for making the screening of the film possible.

"Screening is free and open to public. Seating on first come, first serve basis (sic)" it further said in the post.

