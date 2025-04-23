Pahalgam attack: Film federation opposes release of Fawad Khan’s movie amid boycott calls

Calls for boycott of Pakistani actor Fawad Khan’s upcoming romantic drama Abir Gulaal intensified following the terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam, with Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association members voicing strong objections to release of films starring Pakistani artists in India.

IFTDA president Ashoke Pandit on Wednesday called the Pahalgam attack an “act of war” against India, reiterating the IFTDA’s stand on not working with Pakistani artists in the past.

“This incident is an act of war against the nation. This isn’t the first time...these attacks have been ongoing for 30 years. We, as a federation, have requested with folded hands to not work with Pakistanis,” he said in a statement, as reported by Hindustan Times.

“They come up with bulls***t reasons like artist, community, but ultimately, the nation must come first. People think ‘agar mere ghar ka aadmi nahi mara toh f**k it, I don’t care’, but if this film’s heroine or makers’ family members had been shot by the terrorist, they wouldn’t have worked (with Fawad),” he added.

Netizens have also called for a boycott of Abir Gulaal in India. The film marks Fawad’s return to Indian cinema after a nine-year break.

One social media user wrote, “Abir Gulaal shouldn't release in India.”

“Still in favor of Pakistani actors in Indian cinema? Are we still going to allow movies like Abir Gulaal to be made in India with Pakistani actors? #PahalgamTerrorAttack #Kashmir #Pahalgam,” wrote another X user.

The backlash comes in the wake of the terror attack on tourists at a well-known meadow near Pahalgam on Tuesday afternoon, which claimed at least 26 lives.

Earlier, Indian film associations like IMPPA and AICWA had banned Pakistani artists from working in Bollywood following the 2016 Uri terror attack. In 2023, the Bombay High Court dismissed a petition seeking to officially ban Pakistani artists from working in India. However, there has been an unofficial ban on Pakistani artists working in Indian films since 2016, say industry insiders.

Recently, Abir Gulaal makers faced backlash from Maharashtra Navnirman Sena for casting Fawad. MNS said in a statement that they will not allow the release of the film in Maharashtra.

Fawad Khan made his Bollywood debut with the 2014 romcom film Khoobsurat, which also stars Sonam Kapoor. The 43-year-old actor earned heartthrob status in India followed by the release of his other two films, Kapoor & Sons (2016) and Ae Dil Hain Mushkil (2016).

Fawad, known for his roles in hit Pakistani dramas such as Zindagi Gulzar Hai and Humsafar, was most recently seen in the 2024 fantasy drama series Barzakh.