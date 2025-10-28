‘Fawlty Towers’ star Prunella Scales dies at 93

Fawlty Towers actress Prunella Scales passed away at her London residence on Monday, at the age of 93, her family confirmed to UK-based media outlets.

The actress died “peacefully at home in London”, her sons Samuel and Joseph West told BBC.

They added that she was watching Fawlty Towers the day before she died. She had been diagnosed with vascular dementia in 2013.

Her husband, actor Timothy West, died in November last year.

Scales is survived by two sons and one stepdaughter, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Scales was born in Surrey in 1932. She began her career as an assistant stage manager for the Bristol Old Vic theatre. Following a number of film roles, including in a now-lost screen adaptation of Pride and Prejudice from 1952, Scales broke into the mainstream with the television sitcom The Marriage Lines. She portrayed Sybil Fawlty in the BBC sitcom Fawlty Towers. Scales also essayed the role of Queen Elizabeth II in Alan Bennett’s A Question of Attribution, for which she earned a BAFTA nomination in 1992.

Between 2014 and 2019, Scales and West presented Channel 4’s Great Canal Journeys, which followed the couple on a series of canal and narrowboat journeys across the UK and Europe, and later further afield. In the final series of the programme, West said that Scales’s condition had worsened in recent times, and that she had begun to lose her hearing.