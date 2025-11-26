Smriti Mandhana’s father discharged from hospital; wedding with Palaash Muchhal still on hold

Amid ongoing speculation over the postponement of the wedding of cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palaash Muchhal, reports on Wednesday said the cricketer’s father had been discharged from hospital.

Smriti’s father, Shrinivas Mandhana, was reportedly discharged from the Sarvhit Hospital and Medical Research Centre on Tuesday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Doctors reportedly declared him “completely stable and out of danger”, with no blockages detected following an angiography, according to a report by India TV.

Shrinivas Mandhana had been admitted to a hospital in Sangli, the cricketer’s hometown, on Sunday after experiencing heart-attack-like symptoms. The health scare forced an indefinite postponement of the wedding, which had been scheduled for the same day, 23 November.

Despite Srinivas Mandhana’s discharge, the wedding remains on hold, and no fresh date has been indicated so far.

In a development that fuelled further speculation online, Smriti Mandhana deleted all her wedding-related pictures and videos from Instagram a day after the ceremony was put on hold indefinitely.

Photographs with Palaash Muchhal taken before the wedding announcement continue to remain on her profile.

Smriti’s close friend and India teammate Jemimah Rodrigues has also removed the engagement photos and videos from her account.

Palaash and Smriti have been in a relationship since 2019. The composer was seen attending the Women’s World Cup final at the DY Patil Stadium with his sister Palak. Smriti, currently the vice-captain and opening batter of the Indian women’s cricket team, has not issued any statement on the situation so far.