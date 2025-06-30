BTS members Jungkook, Jimin filming Disney+ series ‘Are You Sure?!’ Season 2 in Switzerland: Reports

BTS members Jimin and Jungkook are in Switzerland to film the second season of Disney+ reality show Are You Sure?!, their first project after discharge from the South Korean military earlier this month.

The upcoming season is set to be shot in parts of Vietnam and Switzerland, a source from the band’s agency BigHit Entertainment told South Korean media outlet Dispatch.

BTS member RM is rumoured to join Jungkook and Jimin as a guest star in the reality show.

Rapper-singer RM recently posted pictures from his vacation on Instagram. Though he hasn’t revealed the exact location of his trip, fans are speculating that he has joined his other two bandmates for filming the second season.

Released on August 8, 2024, Are You Sure?! is an eight-episode travel show that features Jimin and Jungkook embarking on a road trip to New York State, USA; Jeju Island, South Korea; and Sapporo, Japan.

The series shows the singers engaging in fun activities involving snorkelling, bike riding and hiking. They also tried out local delicacies at several eateries during their road trip. BTS member V featured as a guest in the first season of the show.

The series was filmed before the singers enlisted in the South Korean military.

After serving in the South Korean military for 18 months, BTS members Jungkook and Jimin returned to civilian life on June 11.

On June 10, RM and V completed their 18-month compulsory military service. The four of them joined their bandmates, Jin and J-hope, who resumed their civilian lives last year after discharge from military service.

Suga was the last member of BTS to return to civilian life on June 21 after a 21-month public service.

Recently, all the members of BTS attended J-Hope’s concert at Goyang Stadium. BTS, as a band, last dropped a studio album in 2022. It was titled Proof.