‘Tanvi The Great’ trailer: Shubangi Dutt’s Tanvi pursues her dream of joining Indian Army

Debutant Shubangi Dutt’s Tanvi, a neurodivergent girl, pursues her dream of joining the Indian Army in the first trailer of Anupam Kher’s upcoming directorial Tanvi The Great, dropped by Farhan Akhtar’s production banner Excel Entertainment on Monday.

According to the makers, the film, which marks Kher’s return to the director’s chair after 23 years, explores autism as a superpower.

The three-minute-4-second long video draws us into Tanvi’s world.

An ex-army officer’s (played by Karan Tacker) daughter, Tanvi stands out in her own remarkable way. From immersing herself in nature’s beauty to navigating tasks independently, Tanvi explores life through her own lens in the trailer.

The story also delves into Tanvi’s strained relationship with her grandfather (played by Anupam Kher), who finds it difficult to accept her the way she is.

At a felicitation event for the Indian army officers, Tanvi recalls her father being a brave officer, asking why he was never honoured.

What follows is Tanvi’s journey through the highs and lows of pursuing her dream to join the Indian armed forces.

“In a world that saw her through a different lens, she kept shining with a light that could not be unseen. Her smile awakens hope, her heart builds courage, and her journey inspires us all. And now, she is here to meet you all. She is #TanviTheGreat,” Production House Excel movies wrote on Instagram alongside the video.

Tanvi The Great, produced by Anupam Kher Studios in collaboration with the NFDC, was screened at the Cannes Market during the ongoing Cannes Film Festival on May 17.

Kher last directorial was the 2002 film Om Jai Jagadish.

Lyricist Kausar Munir has written the lyrics for the film’s songs, composed by Oscar-winning composer M.M. Keeravani.

Tanvi The Great also stars Iain Glen, Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Nasser and Pallavi Joshi.

Kher was accompanied by Boman Irani, Karan Tacker, Pallavi Joshi, and Shubhangi Dutt at Cannes.

Tanvi The Great is set to hit screens in India on July 18.