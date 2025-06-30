‘Kannappa’ under piracy attack, 30,000 illegal links taken down: Vishnu Manchu

At least 30,000 illegal links to Vishnu Manchu’s latest fantasy drama Kannappa were taken down from various sites in a prompt action against piracy, the actor said on Monday.

The mythological drama, also starring Prabhas and Akshay Kumar, hit theatres on June 27.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Dear movie lovers, #Kannappa is under attack from piracy. Over 30,000 illegal links have already been taken down. This is heartbreaking,” the 43-year-old actor wrote on X.

“Piracy is theft — plain and simple. We don’t teach our children to steal. Watching pirated content is no different. Please don’t encourage it. Support cinema the right way. Har Har Mahadev,” he signed off.

Touted as “a saga of faith and sacrifice”, Kannappa is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by Mohan Babu. The ensemble cast also includes Kajal Aggarwal, Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav and Devaraj.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “Manchu Vishnu entered Batman mode last night and removed 30k piracy links like clearing browser history.”

Mounted on an ambitious scale and backed by heavyweights from across industries, the film blends mythology, action and spectacle to tell the story of a devout follower of Lord Shiva.

Produced under the banner of Twenty Four Frames Factory and AVA Entertainment, Kannappa registered decent occupancy on its opening day, performing best in the Telugu-speaking regions, where it saw an overall occupancy of 55.89 per cent. The Tamil version recorded 16.45 per cent occupancy on Friday, while the Hindi version saw 14.56 per cent occupancy.