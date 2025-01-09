MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 09 January 2025

Farhan Akhtar, Anusha Dandekar and Farah Khan Kunder celebrate birthday together

While Farah celebrated her 60th birthday, Farhan turned 51 and Anusha 43 on Thursday

Sagorika Roy Published 09.01.25, 05:10 PM
Farhan Akhtar, Anusha Dandekar, and Farah Khan came together to celebrate their birthdays on January 9

(left to right) Anusha Dandekar, Farhan Akhtar and Farah Khan Kunder Instagram

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, his sister-in-law Anusha Dandekar and choreographer Farah Khan Kunder celebrated their birthdays together on January 9, shows a picture shared by Farhan on Instagram.

While Farah celebrates her 60th birthday today, Farhan turns 51 and Anusha marks her 43rd.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Capri 9’on ki barsaat.. happy birthday to my sister and sister-in-law .. love you both,” Farhan wrote in the caption.

In the picture, Farhan and his sister-in-law Anusha twinned in black, while Farah wore a blue-and-red outfit accessorized with silver jewelry.

Apart from family and friends, the trio also received heartfelt messages from Kriti Sanon, Rhea Chakraborty, Huma Qureshi, Amrita Arora and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Farah also shared a fun video of Farhan unwrapping his birthday presents.

“What do gift ur little brother who has everything?? A piece of our childhood of course! Happy birthday @faroutakhtar #capri9 keep the kranti going #favouritefilm,” wrote Farah alongside the video.

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar will be next seen in the war drama 120 Bahadur, slated to hit theatres on November 21.

Farah, who is set to host the upcoming first season of Celebrity Masterchef India, recently choreographed Loveyapa’s title track, featuring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor.

RELATED TOPICS

Farhan Akhtar Celebrity Birthday Loveyapa Junaid Khan Khushi Kapoor MasterChef India
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Tampering of voter lists being done systematically, claims Dhruv Rathee in new video

Popular anti-BJP YouTuber cites examples from media reports, joins national Opposition chorus against Election Commission
Representational image.
Quote left Quote right

Taliban aims to strengthen political ties with India as a significant regional, economic partner

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT