Farhan Akhtar, Anusha Dandekar and Farah Khan Kunder celebrate birthday together

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, his sister-in-law Anusha Dandekar and choreographer Farah Khan Kunder celebrated their birthdays together on January 9, shows a picture shared by Farhan on Instagram.

While Farah celebrates her 60th birthday today, Farhan turns 51 and Anusha marks her 43rd.

“Capri 9’on ki barsaat.. happy birthday to my sister and sister-in-law .. love you both,” Farhan wrote in the caption.

In the picture, Farhan and his sister-in-law Anusha twinned in black, while Farah wore a blue-and-red outfit accessorized with silver jewelry.

Apart from family and friends, the trio also received heartfelt messages from Kriti Sanon, Rhea Chakraborty, Huma Qureshi, Amrita Arora and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Farah also shared a fun video of Farhan unwrapping his birthday presents.

“What do gift ur little brother who has everything?? A piece of our childhood of course! Happy birthday @faroutakhtar #capri9 keep the kranti going #favouritefilm,” wrote Farah alongside the video.

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar will be next seen in the war drama 120 Bahadur, slated to hit theatres on November 21.

Farah, who is set to host the upcoming first season of Celebrity Masterchef India, recently choreographed Loveyapa’s title track, featuring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor.