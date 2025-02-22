MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Farah Khan faces backlash for calling Holi ‘favourite festival of chhapri boys’, plaint filed

The remark was made by Farah during an episode of 'Celebrity MasterChef' on February 20

Entertainment Web Desk Published 22.02.25, 12:49 PM
Farah Khan Kunder

Farah Khan Kunder Instagram

Bollywood choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan has landed in the crosshairs of netizens following her remarks on the festival Holi, leading to a police complaint and a series of social media posts calling her out for allegedly hurting sentiments.

“Holi is the favourite festival of all chhapri boys,” said Farah in the February 20 episode of Celebrity MasterChef, causing uproar on social media.

An FIR was lodged against Farah for allegedly “hurting the sentiments of certain sections of society” on Friday. According to news agency IANS, the complaint was filed with Mumbai police by influencer Vikas Jayram Fhatak, who goes by the name Hindustani Bhau on social media.

Big Boss 18 contestant Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga also joined the chorus on Friday, slamming Farah for her “insensitive” remarks.

In the video shared on X, Bagga accused Farah of targeting Indian culture and ruining the festival. “You should apologise to the Indian people for saying Holi is a festival of chhapris,” he said in the video.

Chappri is an urban slang in India that translates to cheap in English.

Several other netizens have expressed anger and disappointment over Farah’s remark, calling it distasteful.

Hosted by Farah, Celebrity MasterChef features chefs Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar as judges. The show features 10 celebrity participants, including Gaurav Khanna, Tejasswi Prakash, Dipika Kakar and Rajiv Adatia. Celebrity MasterChef airs on Sony TV at 8pm from Monday to Friday. The episodes of the show are available to stream on SonyLIV.

