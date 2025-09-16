Farah Khan draws parallel between Ramdev and Salman Khan during Haridwar ashram visit

Bollywood choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan drew a parallel between Indian yoga guru-businessman Ramdev and actor Salman Khan during her visit to Ramdev's ashram in Haridwar, shows a video Farah shared on YouTube Monday.

The video shows Ramdev giving Farah a tour of his sprawling ashram, which houses meditation centres and cottages for visitors. Ramdev joked that while he has built palaces for his visitors, he himself stays in a small hut. This prompted Farah to remark that his lifestyle reminded her of Salman Khan, who has also built palaces for others. However, Salman himself lives in a 1 BHK apartment. Farah was accompanied by her cook Dilip on the tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 60-year-old director recently hosted Celebrity MasterChef, a cooking reality show which featured chefs Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar as judges. The show featured 10 celebrity participants, including Gaurav Khanna, Tejasswi Prakash, Dipika Kakar and Rajiv Adatia. The episodes of the show are available to stream on SonyLIV.

On the work front, Salman is currently gearing up for the upcoming war drama Battle of Galwan. Helmed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film is based on the 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese forces in the Galwan Valley. Battle of Galwan also features Chitrangda Singh in a key role.