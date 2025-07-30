‘Fantastic Four’ actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach says he would toss a few fascists into outer space if he had superpowers

Actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach, who plays Ben Grimm aka The Thing in Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps, has said he would use the superhero’s powers to “throw fascists into outer space”.

The remark was made during a promotional interview with IMDb, where the cast was asked what they would do if they had their characters’ superpowers for a day.

Moss-Bachrach responded, “There’s a handful of fascists that I would just throw into outer space”. His co-star Pedro Pascal, who plays Reed Richards in the film, gave Moss-Bachrach a high-five immediately.

Moss-Bachrach, best known for his role as Richie in the FX series The Bear, plays the rock-bodied superhero in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which hit theatres on July 25. The film is directed by Matt Shakman and also stars Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm and Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm.

Moss-Bachrach has previously expressed support for humanitarian causes. In March 2024, he was among a group of Hollywood artists who signed the Artists4Ceasefire letter, which called for an immediate ceasefire and humanitarian aid access in Gaza. He was also seen wearing the group’s pin at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Meanwhile, Moss-Bachrach’s co-star Vanessa Kirby said she would use Sue Storm’s power of invisibility to skip airport queues. Joseph Quinn, on the other hand, mentioned he would take his family for a vacation and cook barbecue with his fire.