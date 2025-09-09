Fans unhappy with Lisa’s VMAs win in K-pop category: ‘The song is not Korean’

Blackpink member Lisa’s K-pop Award win at the 2025 MTV VMAs for the song Born Again has sparked a debate among fans of the music genre, with many claiming that the track she won the trophy for isn’t essentially Korean.

Released on February 6, the song quickly garnered praise from critics and fans worldwide. However, after being awarded at the VMAs on Sunday, a section of K-pop fans were unhappy with the development.

ADVERTISEMENT

They said the song was in English, and Doja Cat and Raye, who were featured in the song, are not Korean. Lisa, although she is in a K-pop girl band, is Thai, some fans argued.

This year, Lisa competed against Blackpink’s Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, BTS’s Jimin, Stray Kids, and aespa in the Best K-pop category at the VMAs.

“Jimin, Jennie, Rosé, and Stray Kids were more deserving. How is it possible for a song without any Korean lyrics to be nominated in the K-pop category and even win?” asked a fan.

Another wrote, “Imagine creating a separate category to exclude K-pop artists and then not even giving it to a K-pop artist, rather giving that award to a Western collab.”

“Tbh I don't keep up with the VMAs and I didn't know she was nominated. I just think it's silly for someone who isn't Korean to win in a K-pop category, not only Lisa but the two other girls, too. I haven't heard the song, and I'm sure it's good, but it's still goofy to me,” wrote a netizen.

However, Lisa and Blackpink’s fans came forward in the singer’s defence. “Lisa is still a K-pop artist as of now (member of a K-pop group), so technically her songs can still be categorised under K-pop & maybe this is what VMAs did during categorisation (even though it can be under the pop category tho),” said a fan.

“Well, everyone had a problem with Born Again getting nominated under K-pop, too. Her fans all called out the VMAs. However, it all comes down to voting only, and Lisa's fanbase has always been super passionate and determined to vote like crazy,” wrote another.

In her award acceptance speech, Lisa thanked her fans and collaborators.

She said, “I want to thank MTV and VMAs for all the love and support. Thank you to Doja Cat and RAYE for making Born Again such a special song, and to my RCA Family and Team LLOUD, thank you for helping me to get to where I am today. And lastly, to Lilies and Blinks, I couldn’t have done it without you guys, so thank you, and I love you.”

Before this year, the 28-year-old singer had won VMAs in 2022 and 2024.

Lisa’s band Blackpink also bagged a trophy on Sunday as the Best Group. Her bandmate Rose received the Best Song of the Year award for the track APT. (feat. Bruno Mars).