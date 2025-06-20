‘Kuberaa’: Fans cannot stop raving about Dhanush’s performance in latest crime-thriller

Following its release on June 20, Dhanush’s latest film Kuberaa has been receiving widespread acclaim from fans on social media, with several of them heaping praise on his strong performance and chemistry with Rashmika Mandanna’s character.

Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the crime-thriller film is produced by Suniel Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, Sonali Narang and Kammula.

Heaping praise on Dhanush, another X user wrote, “#Dhanush This is a tailor-made role for Dhanush, and his innocence throughout the film works big time, making you root for his character. It’s not an easy role to portray, but he pulls it off effortlessly. A must-watch performance on the big screen.”

“Strong performance from #Dhanush, great chemistry with #Rashmika. The story by Shekhar Kammula is genuinely good, but the film could’ve been trimmed and made more engaging especially in the second half, near the pre-climax,” a fan wrote on X. However, he pointed out that the pacing could have been better. “Not to discredit the director, but the pacing made it feel a bit stretched. With better pacing, it could’ve hit harder,” he added.

According to IMDb, the plot synopsis of the film reads, “Revolves around the pursuit of wealth and its consequences: a beggar undergoes a dramatic transformation, exploring themes of greed, ambition, and moral dilemmas faced by the characters leading to a quest for redemption.”

Another moviegoer also criticised the pacing of the film. “#Kuberaa Could have reduced the length of the movie, though few flaws,” he wrote on X. However, he praised Dhanush’s performance and the soundtrack of the film. “Will be a good outing for #Dhanush. #DSP music is excellent. Emathu Emathu song in D vocals is magic. Climax could have been better. Performer D peaked,” he added.

Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music for the film. Niketh Bommi has handled cinematography, while Karthika Srinivas R serves as the editor.

“Seated for Kuberaa and all the technicians are in God mode! Each frame is looking perfect and vintage DSP is back in form. Very good first half,” a fan wrote on X, lauding the first half of the film.

Heaping praise on director Sekhar Kammula, an X user tweeted, “#Kuberaa this is not a movie about blockbuster ratings n numbers.. this is beyond that… beyond excellence…#ShekharKammula the bestest!!! Pure bliss to have such directors in Telugu industry.”

In Kuberaa, Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna’s characters face off against the power wielders of society. Starring Dhanush in the role of a beggar named Deva, the film also features Jim Sarbh, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dalip Tahil in pivotal roles.