‘Ballerina’: Fans cannot stop raving about Ana de Armas’ fierce assassin in ‘John Wick’ spin-off

Social media platforms have been abuzz with praise for the action sequences and comedy in the John Wick spin-off Ballerina starring Ana de Armas, released in theatres in India on Friday.

An action-packed addition to the John Wick universe, Ballerina is set between the events of Chapter 3 and Chapter 4. The story follows Eve (Ana de Armas), a ballerina-trained assassin raised by the Ruska Roma, as she defies orders to seek vengeance against the mysterious Cult that tore her family apart. Her journey takes her from New York to Prague and the deadly town of Hallstatt, as she unravels buried secrets and confronts shocking truths about her past.

Lauding Armas for her high-octane action scenes, an X user wrote, “Ana de Armas really kicked butt in Ballerina! The action scenes were off the charts.”

“Ballerina just proves why the John Wick franchise continues to have some of the best action set pieces ever. Highly recommend you lot to watch,” a fan tweeted.

Highlighting the comic relief in the film, a social media user on X posted, “I laughed so hard watching Ballerina with one grenade death that was so ridiculous and had one girl just give me a death stare. Like it’s ok to have fun watching a movie.”

Another fan on X also praised the comedy implemented in the film. “Ballerina had me almost crying from laughter. The whole franchise does comedy well,” they wrote.

Although the film isn’t as compelling as compared to other actioners, the flamethrower fight scene is on another level, a fan shared. “Action flicks dont need to be complex. However, beyond the impressive flash, BALLERINA has nothing compelling compared to, say, THE BEEKEEPER or even THE ACCOUNTANT 2. That said, 87 North is the reigning champ for a reason. The craft behind the flamethrower battle is next level,” they wrote.

The flamethrower scene is also a favourite for another fan, who shared his favourite sequences from the film. “My fav action sequences in BALLERINA involve grenades, ceramic plates, ice skates and a flamethrower . Zero plot but terrific action set pieces,” he posted on X.

“Ballerina was a 100/10 by the way,” a fan wrote on X.

In Ballerina, Keanu Reeves reprised his role as the long-haired, gun-wielding hitman John Wick. Reeves reunited with franchise director and producer Chad Stahelski, as well as producers Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee for the new film.

The original John Wick film franchise stars Reeves as a retired assassin who is forced to return to his job after a group of well-connected goons kill his pet dog, gifted by his late wife.

The film was followed by three sequels —John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017), John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019) and John Wick: Chapter 4.

Meanwhile, the action franchise is set to expand with an animated prequel film as well as a Caine-centric standalone adventure from director-star Donnie Yen.