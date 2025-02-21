‘RIP 007’: Fans not happy with Amazon MGM Studios’ takeover of James Bond franchise

Takeover of the iconic James Bond film franchise by Amazon MGM Studios has led to a flurry of memes and reactions from fans, with many worried about the future of the movies based on the globe-trotting sleuth.

Amazon MGM Studios took over creative control of the James Bond film franchise from long-time producers Eon Productions, as Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli stepped down from their leadership roles.

According to a report by Variety on Thursday, the new agreement grants Amazon the authority to make key decisions, including the highly anticipated casting of the next James Bond.

However, this development has not been well received by many devoted fans, who have questioned Amazon’s ability to honour the legacy of the beloved spy series. One user lamented, “Today is a very, VERY sad day, marking The End of #JamesBond as we know him. But he had a great run. RIP

@007”.

“The end of an era for sure. Remember when George Lucas handed Star Wars over to Disney? That. #JamesBond,” another user posted.

“Amazon is free to turn the franchise,onto another of it's sh*t show movies,that populated their prime service,R.I.P 007,” quipped another fan.

Some users pointed to the Amazon MGM studio’s handling of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power as evidence of its inability to faithfully adapt beloved properties. One commenter sarcastically noted, “Yay after marauding Tolkien it’s time for another … one Brit at a time Jeff, one Brit at a time.”

“Amazon has NO IDEA what to do with franchises. They're gonna do a new season of JACK RYAN with a British guy and call it "Bond: Legacy" or something,” another user lamented.

James Bond, created by Ian Fleming in 1953, has been a cinematic staple since 1962’s Dr. No. Over 25 films, the franchise has grossed USD 7.8 billion worldwide, with actors like Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig playing the British spy. Craig officially retired from the franchise after No Time To Die (2021).

As the dust settles on this historic transition, all eyes will be on Amazon to see whether it can uphold the legacy of the world’s most famous spy, or whether fans’ worst fears will come true.