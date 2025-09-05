Fans hail Tiger Shroff as modern-day Sylvester Stallone after watching ‘Baaghi 4’

Tiger Shroff’s gravity-defying action in his latest release Baaghi 4 has garnered praise from fans across India, with many first-day viewers calling him modern-day Sylvester Stallone.

The praise came despite the movie being criticised for its predictable storyline and weak plot.

“Tiger Shroff did his best in his action scenes, the only good thing. But the Movie itself is unbearable. Bad green screen, editing is s***. Tiger looks great in action but when it comes to dialogues meh, harnaaz sandhu was outright cringe,” reads one review on X.

Another X user praised the film’s stylish visuals. However, he noted that the plot was weak.

“#Baaghi4 delivers high-octane action with a darker tone. #TigerShroff shines in intense action sequences, but the plot feels predictable in 2nd half. Stylish visuals and stunts save the day for action lovers,” he wrote.

A fan went on to compare Tiger Shroff’s action skills with Hollywood legend Sylvester Stallone. “Watched the most awaited Baaghi 4. What an experience. Tiger is the modern day Sylvester, he got no competition in Bollywood,” he wrote on X.

Fans also praised Sanjay Dutt’s performance in the A. Harsha directorial. Baaghi 4 features Tiger Shroff as a rebellious martial artist, Ronnie, who goes on a rampage to avenge the killing of his partner (Harnaaz Sandhu) at the hands of Sanjay Dutt’s antagonist.

“In Baaghi 4, Tiger Shroff’s intense beast avatar and high-octane action is worth watching. Sanjay Dutt’s villainy adds emotional weight and Harnaaz Sandhu, Sonam Bajwa also lend a fresh vibe to the film. Pure paisa vasool entertainer for action lovers,” wrote an X user, heaping praise on the cast of the film.

“@iTIGERSHROFF has to focus on his acting not action. @duttsanjay looking killer and acting is so good,” noted another X user.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 4 is the fourth instalment in the popular action franchise, which began in 2016, with Tiger and Shraddha in the lead roles. The sequel, which released in 2018, starred Disha Patani and Manoj Bajpayee alongside Tiger, and amassed Rs 259 crore at the box office. Baaghi 3, which hit screens in 2020, marked the return of Shraddha Kapoor in the role of Sia.