‘Mahavatar Narsimha’ a ‘jaw-dropping spectacle’, say fans, draw parallels with anime

Fans are all praise for the new animated mythological film Mahavatar Narsimha following its July 25 release, with many calling it a ‘must-watch’ movie.

Mahavatar Narsimha stood out as a more worthwhile watch compared to many recent films, according to a fan.

Unveiling the lineup for Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, production banner Hombale Films announced in June that seven animated films based on the ten avatars of Lord Vishnu will hit Indian theatres in 3D over the next 12 years.

Impressed by the film, a fan requested the team of Mahavatar Narsimha to increase the number of shows running in the theatres.

“#MahavatarNarsimha is a mind-blowing movie,” said another X user.

Mahavatar Narsimha will be followed by Mahavatar Parshuram (2027), Mahavatar Raghunandan (2029), Mahavatar Dhawkadhesh (2031), Mahavatar Gokulananda (2033), Mahavatar Kalki Part 1 (2035) and Mahavatar Kalki Part 2 (2037).

An X user said he was overwhelmed after watching a fight sequence in the film.

The last 30 minutes of Mahavatar will leave you stunned, said a fan.

“This is not a cartoon,” said another fan, drawing parallels between the film and Japanese anime.

The film, directed by Ashwin Kumar, is animated by a team of animators at Kleem Productions.