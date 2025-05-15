‘Don’t forget he’s 59’: Fans defend Salman Khan after trolls target his belly fat

Fans of Bollywood star Salman Khan have come out in his support after an old video of him dancing on stage was met with criticism by trolls who mocked the actor for his alleged lack of fitness and a visible potbelly.

In the video, the 59-year-old actor can be seen shaking a leg to the song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam from Tiger 3 with female dancers on stage. His potbelly draws attention after his t-shirt lifts up during the performance.

The clip surfaced on social media following the release of Salman’s latest film Sikandar, which amassed only Rs 184.6 crore globally, making it a commercial failure.

It soon led to a meme fest on social media, with netizens divided over the actor’s health and fitness. “Bhaijaan or Bigjaan,” wrote one of them on Instagram. “Retirement le lo bhai,” another commented. “He’s turned old, his body looks stiff. What kind of concert is this? The sad part is, there’s no retirement policy for stars,” read another comment.

However, several fans came out to support the Bollywood star, expressing their concern over his health. Urging people to refrain from trolling him, a fan wrote, “He’s almost 60, leave him alone.”

“Do you know his age ..he is an old man...why trolling him yaar,” added another fan. Reminding everyone that the star still looks fit even at the age of 59, a netizen wrote, “Don’t forget he’s 59 and still looks amazing and fit.”

A fan commented sarcastically, “I’d love to see the ones who are trolling him and how they look.”

Previously, photos of an “out of shape” Salman Khan went viral on social media ahead of Sikandar release, with netizens alleging that the 59-year-old, who was once a fitness icon, has now stopped prioritising health.

Salman returned in his action hero avatar with A.R. Murugadoss’s Sikandar, which hit theatres on March 30. The film was first announced by Salman on April 11 last year to mark the festival of Eid. Sikandar is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, who directed Salman’s 2014 movie Kick.

Sikandar stars Rashmika Mandanna opposite Salman. The cast of the film also includes Suniel Shetty, Sharman Joshi, Trisha Krishnan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sathyaraj and Prateik Babbar.