Fans can’t stop gushing over Ranbir Kapoor's chiselled physique during calisthenics workout

A photo of actor Ranbir Kapoor's calisthenics workout has prompted fans to gush over his chiselled physique.

The photo, shared by trainer Nam, shows the 42-year-old actor performing a front lever pull-up during a rigorous training session.

“Damn,” wrote one social media user, while another commented, “TABAHIIIIII”.

In November last year, a video of Ranbir performing intense clap pull-ups and diagonal pull-ups had gone viral on social media. Even his wife Alia Bhatt had shared a string of fire emojis in the comments section of the post.

Calisthenics is a type of exercise that uses one's body weight for resistance to build strength, improve flexibility, and increase coordination. Fans speculate that Ranbir is putting in a hard shift at the gym to prepare for his upcoming projects.

Ranbir is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic romance drama Love & War. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal and Alia and is set to release in theatres on March 20, 2026.

Love & War will mark Alia and Ranbir’s second on-screen collaboration after Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva (2022).

Additionally, Ranbir is gearing up for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. The first instalment of this mythological epic is slated to hit screens on Diwali 2026, with the second part following the next Diwali.