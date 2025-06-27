Fans cannot stop raving about Prabhas’s portrayal of Shiva avatar Rudra in ‘Kannappa’

Prabhas’s portrayal of Rudra, an avatar of Lord Shiva, in Telugu star Vishnu Manchu-led mythological drama Kannappa has received a thumbs up from fans, with many calling him the “highlight” of the film that hit screens Friday.

“Vishnu Manchu delivers a commendable performance, particularly in the climax. Prabhas elevates the film with his entry, bringing in light-hearted dialogues, and the way he transforms an atheist to a devotee is well crafted,” wrote a social media user on X.

In Kannappa, Prabhas’s Rudra meets Manchu’s titular character and helps him understand that there is a power and energy that exists but cannot be seen. The film follows Bhakta Kannappa’s transformation from an atheist to a believer. Akshay Kumar essays the role of Lord Shiva in the film. In fact, Kannappa reunites Akshay and Kajal Aggarwal for the first time in 12 years since the 2013 crime thriller Section 26.

“The last hour was pure fire! #Prabhas entry takes it up a notch and the real transformation into Lord Shiva's true devotee begins. Climax delivers, and #ManchuVishnu holds strong. #Kannappa is definitely worth the ticket,” wrote another X user, heaping praise on the actors.

Additionally, Kannappa stars Mohanlal, Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Brahmanandam, Brahmaji, Siva Balaji, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav, Devaraj, Mukesh Rishi, Raghu Babu, and Madhoo in key roles.

Several X users applauded Vishnu Manchu’s performance in the film.

“Yeah #VishnuManchu acting is excellent in #Kannappa movie. Everyone will appreciate him,” wrote a netizen.

A number of users also commended Prabhas’s commitment to his character. “No hate to @akshaykumar but #Prabhas's presence has sidelined every other character in #Kannappa,” wrote an X user.

“Shri Surya Narayana Raju, #Prabhas father, was an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva, embodying pristine simplicity. His demise on Maha Shivaratri resonates deeply. Prabhas’ portrayal of Rudra eloquently attests to his profound veneration for the deity,” reads another post on X.

Kannappa is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, written by Vishnu Manchu, and produced by Mohan Babu. At the time the report was filed on Friday, the film had earned Rs 4.89 crore nett in India, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.