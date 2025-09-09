Fans call Sitaara ‘Xerox copy’ of father Mahesh Babu; see her photos from Lady Gaga concert in New York

Actor Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni grabbed eyeballs for her resemblance to the Tamil superstar after photos of her from a Lady Gaga concert in New York city surfaced online, with many calling her a “Xerox copy” of her father.

Soon after Sitaara’s mother Namrata Shirodkar dropped photos from the concert at Madison Square Garden, fans were quick to point out that the teenager looks like a reflection of her dad.

The photos offer a glimpse into Gaga’s concert, followed by candid moments from the night.

The last photo in the carousel shows Sitaara striking a pose like her father, Mahesh Babu.

Pointing out that Sitaara looks like Mahesh Babu, a fan wrote, “Last one is totally Mahesh Babu’s pose.” Another fan commented, “Xerox copy.”

“One word : outstanding performance @ladygaga ur a rock star loved every bit of ur show love love and more love to u,” Namrata wrote on Instagram.

Lady Gaga emerged as the most-awarded artiste at the MTV Video Music Awards 2025 on Sunday, taking home four trophies at the ceremony held at New York’s UBS Arena. Gaga’s concert start time was delayed by about an hour to allow her to attend the ceremony.

Namrata recently posted photos from their US trip, including snaps of her enjoying a US Open match. She shared a stadium shot of Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic’s face off in the semifinals, calling it “the best match of 2025”.

Known for films like Kachche Dhaage (1999), Vaastav: The Reality (1999), Pukar (2000), Dil Vil Pyar Vyar (2002) and LOC Kargil (2003), Namrata tied the knot with Mahesh Babu on February 10, 2005, in Mumbai.

Mahesh Babu was absent from the photos. The actor is currently shooting for SS Rajamouli’s upcoming project, tentatively titled SSMB 29. Also starring Priyanka Chopra, the film is slated to hit theatres in 2027.