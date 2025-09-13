‘Cinema back in its purest form’: Fans call Manoj Bajpayee’s ‘Jugnuma’ a must-watch

Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Jugnuma (The Fable) is striking a chord with the audience, with many praising the storyline and acting performances following its Friday release.

The Ram Reddy directorial hit theatres across India on September 12, roughly 10 months after its world premiere at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival.

“Jugnuma Village backdrop, emotional storytelling & powerful performances! Heart-touching drama with rooted music & soulful direction.A simple story, told beautifully with honesty. Must watch,” wrote a fan on X.

Praising the film’s soundtrack, a fan wrote on X, “Been humming the songs from #Jugnuma all day. Music that actually stays with you.”

“Just watched #Jugnuma and wow… it feels like cinema is back in its purest form,” said another fan on X.

Jugnuma (The Fable) features an ensemble cast including Priyanka Bose, Hiral Sidhu and Awan Koot. The film also stars Tilottama Shome and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles.

A fan on X complimented the cast and crew for bringing the story to life with their performances.

Guneet Monga and Anurag Kashyap are executive producers of Jugnuma (The Fable). The film revolves around the journey of Dev, played by Manoj, who tries his best to preserve trees in the Himalayas where he grew up.

A fan urged movie lovers to watch Jugnuma, calling it a unique mystery film with an intense atmosphere.

Jugnuma (The Fable) was the only Indian entry at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival.

The trailer introduces Dev’s family against the backdrop of the Himalayas. Sporting a beard and a moustache, Bajpayee’s character narrates stories to his children.

“Manoj Bajpayee is best..what a movie #Jugnuma,” tweeted an internet user after watching it on Day 1.