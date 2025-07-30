‘Timeless as ever’: Fans praise ‘Kyunki Saas...’ reboot for its fresh yet familiar feel

Nostalgia gripped fans as Smriti Irani’s iconic character Tulsi returned to television screens on Tuesday with the first episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot on Star Plus. While a section of the audience relived their younger days, others were all praise for the returning cast members.

The iconic show, which originally aired on Star Plus from 2000 to 2008, followed the lives of a prominent business family, the Viranis. Alongside Irani, Amar Upadhyay returns as Mihir, Tulsi’s husband. Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan reprise their roles as Karan and Nandini, respectively.

Produced by Ektaa Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms Ltd, the show celebrated its 25th anniversary earlier this month.

“I know most of us will watch with our mom to relive the childhood and let nostalgia take us away.#KSBKBT returning after 25 years (sic),” wrote a fan on X.

“This change of 25 years feels good to watch actually bcoz v keep seeing gen leaps in every show after just 2 years, here v can witness the leap in real number of years literally,” tweeted another fan.

“Here the Iconic intro of ITV Nostalgia!Tulsi still has the same charm and grace yaar Her opening the door and introducing family,” an X user wrote.

Fans couldn’t hold back their emotions as Tulsi and Mihir shared the screen once again, calling their chemistry ‘as timeless as ever’.

“Years may have passed…but their chemistry remains Timeless. Tulsi & Mihir still make Hearts flutter just like they did 25-years ago. It’s Nostalgic..it’s Magical…

it’s Beautiful,” one fan gushed on X.

“Mihir and Tulsi still have amazing chemistry despite their age. Mihir please no more affairs and bachhe out of marriage. Have some mercy this time please,” said another fan echoing the same emotion.

Fans are loving the hilarious moment where Tulsi checks her weight, gets hyper, and blames the machine. A relatable scene that’s winning hearts.

A fan on X appreciated the show’s realistic approach where the original characters have aged naturally, kids have grown up and introduced a world that now includes smartphones and crop tops.

Praising Ektaa Kapoor, another user tweeted, “Special shout out to Ekta Kapoor to be able to get majority of the OG cast back together after 15-20 years. Not every producer maintains such relations. Idk whether the story will give the same feels but just getting them all back together will go down as iconic moment.”

New episodes of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 will air on StarPlus from Monday to Sunday at 10.30pm and will also stream on JioHotstar.