Netflix queer romance series ‘Heartstopper’ to conclude with a movie

Queer romance series Heartstopper, starring Kit Connor and Joe Locke, will conclude with a feature film, Netflix announced on Tuesday.

“Heartstopper will return, bigger than ever. A Heartstopper movie, our final chapter based on Alice Oseman's upcoming volume six, is coming,” the streaming platform wrote alongside a poster on Instagram.

Based on the sixth volume of the Heartstopper comics by Alice Oseman, the upcoming movie is set to start filming this summer.

The film will star Connor and Locke (who will also serve as executive producers). It is written by Heartstopper creator, executive producer and graphic novelist Alice Oseman.

“I am completely overjoyed that we will get to tell the end of the Heartstopper story,” Oseman said in a statement to Netflix Tudum. “I’m so grateful to everyone who has worked hard to make this possible and to the incredible fans of Heartstopper for your patience and passion. I cannot wait to bring this story to a magical conclusion,” she added.

“After Season 3, the couple is inseparable. But, with Nick preparing to leave for university and Charlie finding new independence at school, the reality of a long-distance relationship begins to weigh on them. Doubts take hold, and their relationship faces its biggest challenge yet. Meanwhile, Nick and Charlie’s friends are also navigating the ups and downs of love and friendship, confronting the bittersweet challenges of growing up and moving on,” reads the synopsis of the upcoming Heartstopper film as per Netflix.

The Netflix show, which ran for three seasons, revolves around two teenagers — the high-school sweetie Charlie (Joe Locke) and his jock classmate Nick (Kit Connor) — who navigate high school and young love. After meeting for the first time when they are made to sit together in class, Charlie and Nick’s unlikely friendship turns into something more, as Charlie falls for Nick even though he thinks he does not stand a chance. Little does he know that Nick has fallen even harder for him, making for a “heartstopping” romance in the backdrop of a teenage coming-out story.