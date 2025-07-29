MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Eyes of Wakanda’ trailer promises to delve into the past of brave warriors and Vibranium origins

Created by Todd Harris, the four-episode series is slated to premiere on August 1

Entertainment Web Desk Published 29.07.25, 11:21 AM
A still from \\\'Eyes of Wakanda\\\'

A still from 'Eyes of Wakanda' IMDb

Marvel Animation on Monday dropped a trailer of the upcoming series Eyes of Wakanda, which is set to delve into the rich past of the technologically-advanced African nation and the origins of Vibranium.

The one-minute-28-second-long trailer takes fans back to the world of Black Panther, introducing us to the Hatut Zaraze, an elite group of secretive warriors from Wakanda. These heroes are some of the few Wakandans to venture outside of their nation’s borders, traversing the globe to retrieve valuable Vibranium artifacts.

Each of the show’s four episodes is set in a different place and time, as the Hatut Zaraze infiltrate dangerous situations and fight to keep Vibranium out of enemy hands, Marvel has stated on their official website.

Sharing the trailer, the makers wrote, “Every mission shapes a legacy. On August 1, stream all four episodes of Marvel Animation’s #EyesOfWakanda, only on @DisneyPlus.”

The voice cast of Eyes of Wakanda includes Winnie Harlow, Cress Williams, Patricia Belcher, Larry Herron, Adam Gold, Lynn Whitfield, Jacques Colimon, Jona Xiao, Isaac Robinson-Smith, Gary Anthony Williams, Zeke Alton, Steve Toussaint, and Anika Noni Rose.

Eyes of Wakanda is created by Todd Harris, who also serves as the series’ director and executive producer. Harris has a long history in the MCU, working closely with director Ryan Coogler as a storyboard artist on Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Eyes of Wakanda is produced in partnership with Proximity Media’s Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian, and Kalia King. The show is executive produced by Ryan Coogler, Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito and Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt.

Eyes of Wakanda is slated to hit Disney Plus on August 1.

Eyes Of Wakanda Black Panther Marvel
