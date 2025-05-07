Former Pakistani citizen Adnan Sami lauds India’s Operation Sindoor

Singer-composer Adnan Sami, a former Pakistani citizen, has come out in support of India’s Operation Sindoor air strikes on terror settlements in Pakistan, lauding the Indian government for the retaliatory offensive amid growing tension between the two countries.

The 53-year-old singer, who was born in Pakistan, became an Indian citizen back in 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sami’s social media posts have prompted reactions from netizens from the other side of the border, too.

A few hours after the air strikes by the Indian Army on Wednesday, Sami took to X and shared a grim visual carrying the text Operation Sindoor. He captioned it, “Jai Hind (Indian flag emoji).”

Sami’s tweet attracted a flurry of comments from X users, who taunted the singer for his post.

Sami, a Padma Shri recipient, also took a dig at Pakistani news anchors. “Pakistani TV News Anchors Right Now!! ‘AAAAL IS VELLLL’,” he wrote alongside AI-generated pictures on X.

The Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor targeting Pakistan and PoK territories including Bahawalpur, a well-known Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold, on May 7 night, the Indian Army confirmed in a statement at 1.44 am. The late-night strikes came days after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians, mostly Indian tourists.

Sami was trolled for his posts on social media about the air strikes. “Sahi time par Indian citizenship lene k baad adnan sami (Adnan Sami after taking an Indian citizenship at the right time),” wrote an X user.

“Sindoor se tandoor tak,” reads the tagline of a sarcastic post shared by Sami, which was not spared by netizens.

Another meme shared by the singer showed a prison scene from Sholay, featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra.

Days before India’s attack on Pakistan, Adnan shared a tweet, in which he took pride in letting go of his Pakistani citizenship. “Met some very sweet Pakistani boys while walking on the beautiful streets of Baku, Azerbaijan…

They said, ‘Sir, You are very lucky.. You left Pakistan at a good time.. We also want to change our citizenship…WE HATE OUR ARMY…They have destroyed our country!!’ I replied ‘I knew this long ago’,” the post reads.

In preparation for hostile situations, security drills are being conducted in 244 districts across India today in adherence to a ministry of home affairs directive.