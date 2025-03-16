Esha Deol regrets rejecting ‘Golmaal’, ‘Omkara’: Don’t know what I was thinking

Actress Esha Deol has revealed that she regrets turning down several films, including Golmaal: Fun Unlimited and Omkara, which went on to become hits later at the box office.

In a recent conversation with Siddharth Kanan while promoting her upcoming film Tumko Meri Kasam, Esha said, “There were a couple of very good films which I could have done, but I don’t know what I was thinking, and I said no to them. They went on to be big hits, which I could have had to my credit.”

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked about whether her choices stemmed from arrogance, she dismissed the notion, saying, “Nahi nahi, itna arrogant nahi banao mujhe. I was very well-behaved, naive, and a very innocent girl when I was working in films then. I was not arrogant like people think.”

Esha Deol said that she had turned down the song Beedi Jalaile from Omkara (2006), which eventually went to actress Bipasha Basu. Praising Bipasha’s performance, Esha stated, “I think Bipasha has done a fantastic job.”

Esha, who is returning to the big screens after 10 years, said that she is still learning from her mistakes and valuing personal growth throughout her professional journey. She was last seen in the Kannada film Care Of Footpath 2.

The actress also acknowledged the loneliness that has accompanied her profession but conveyed gratitude for reconnections with the industry, especially with familiar faces like her beloved director, Vikram Bhatt.

When asked whether she regrets her chance of missing out on the major roles in her career, she said, “Of course, every actor would. 100 per cent bang your head against the wall.”

Esha Deol, who is the eldest daughter of Bollywood’s veteran stars Dharmendra and Hema Malini, made her debut with the romantic thriller Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe in 2002.

After a string of unsuccessful films, Deol achieved success with the political drama Aayutha Ezhuthu (2004), action thrillers Dhoom (2004) and Dus (2005), horror film Kaal (2005), and the comedy No Entry (2005).

Following this, the actress faced a setback and took a break from acting. In 2022, Esha made her return to acting with the series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness and Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega (2023).

The actress is currently gearing up for her upcoming film Tumko Meri Kasam, directed by Vikram Bhatt. Also starring Anupam Kher, Adah Sharma and Ishwak Singh, the upcoming film is set to release on March 21.