Enrique Iglesias to return to India after 13 years with a concert in Mumbai: Reports

Spanish singer-songwriter Enrique Iglesias is set to return to India after 13 years with a live concert in Mumbai, as per media reports.

However, there was no official confirmation from the singer regarding the upcoming concert by the time this report was filed.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the 50-year-old singer will be performing in Mumbai in October.

During Enrique’s concert at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai last year, fans were eagerly waiting for an announcement for his India tour.

Known for his hits like Bailamos, Rhythm Divine, Tonight I’m Loving You, Do You Know and Somebody’s Me, Enrique last visited India in 2012. During his three-city tour, he performed in Pune, Gurugram and Bengaluru.

In 2019, Enrique had shared a video on Instagram, which carried moments from his India trip.

“One of my favorite places in the world! I love you #India... can’t wait to be back!! #TBT,” reads the caption to his post.

Recently, Bryan Adams, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Green Day, Shawn Medes and Martin Garrix were among the International musicians who performed in India.

On May 17, rock band Guns N’ Roses is set to perform at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse as part of their India 2025 tour.

This year will also witness a performance by American rapper Travis Scott. According to several media reports, nu-metal band Linkin Park will be performing in India as part of their From Zero world tour.