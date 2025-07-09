Emraan Hashmi reunites with ‘Aashiq Banaya Aapne’ director Aditya Datt for a new film

Actor Emraan Hashmi is set to reunite with Aashiq Banaya Aapne director Aditya Datt after 20 years for a high-octane family action drama, the makers said in a statement on Wednesday. Titled Gunmaaster G9, the film’s music will be composed by Himesh Reshammiya, who was also associated with the 2005 film.

Produced by Deepak Mukut and Hunar Mukut under the Soham Rockstar Entertainment banner, Gunmaaster G9 will also feature Genelia Deshmukh, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Singh in key roles.

Principal photography is scheduled to begin in Mumbai post-monsoon, with Uttarakhand schedules to follow shortly thereafter.

Gunmaaster G9 is set to hit theatres in 2026.

A poster of 'Gunmaaster G9' (makers)

According to the statement issued by the makers, Gunmaaster G9 will feature Emraan Hashmi in a never-before-seen action avatar. The film will reportedly feature stylised visuals with an emotionally charged storytelling that will appeal to a wider audience.

“This film is slick, emotional, and has mass appeal. At Soham Rockstar, we back directors like Aditya Datt who have a strong vision and a fresh take on mainstream cinema. With Emraan, Genelia, and Aparshakti onboard, we have a dream cast to bring this powerful story to life,” said producer Deepak Mukut, known for bankrolling 2016’s Sanam Teri Kasam.

Aditya Datt, known for helming projects like, Table No.21 (2013) and Commando 3 (2019), last donned the director’s hat for Crakk (2024). Himesh Reshammiya recently headlined the musical action film Badass Ravi Kumar. Emraan Hashmi, on the other hand, last appeared in the actioner Ground Zero.