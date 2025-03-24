Actor Emraan Hashmi set to return to big screen with ‘Ground Zero’

Actor Emraan Hashmi is set to return to the big screen in April with his upcoming film Ground Zero after a hiatus of two years, the makers said in a press communique on Monday.

The movie was announced on Hashmi’s 46th birthday.

Directed by Tejas Deoskar, the upcoming action-thriller, slated to hit theatres on April 25, follows the journey of a Deputy Commandant (Hashmi) in the Border Security Force (BSF) as he spearheads a two-year investigation into a significant national security threat.

Presented by Excel Entertainments, the movie delves into the themes of bravery, selflessness, and the hidden challenges endured by those who protect the nation.

According to the press release, the teaser for the film, inspired by a Border Security Force (BSF) operation, will be dropped in theatres during Salman Khan’s Sikandar shows on March 30.

Emraan Hashmi recently dropped a cryptic teaser of his 2007 action-romance film Awarapan, leaving fans wondering whether it’s an announcement of a re-release or a possible sequel is on the cards.

Hashmi is also set to make his Telugu debut with OG, co-starring Adivi Sesh, Madhu Shalini and Wamiqa Gabbi. The movie is scheduled to release in 2026 next year.