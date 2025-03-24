MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Emraan Hashmi announces ‘Awarapan’ sequel on 46th birthday

Produced under the banner of Vishesh Films, ‘Awarapan 2’ is set to hit theatres next year

Entertainment Web Desk Published 24.03.25, 02:34 PM
Emraan Hashmi in 'Awarapan'

Emraan Hashmi in 'Awarapan' IMDb

Actor Emraan Hashmi on Monday announced a sequel to his 2007 action-romance film Awarapan, which starred him alongside Shriya Saran.

Awarapan 2 will hit theatres next year on April 3, Hashmi said in a social media post.

“Bas mujhe kuch aur der zinda rakh…#Awarapan2 in cinemas, 3rd April 2026,” Hashmi wrote on Instagram alongside a video.

In the video, Hashmi’s character can be seen travelling by a boat during sunset in a picturesque location. He releases pigeons from a cage, which is reminiscent of a scene from the film featuring Shriya Saran. A dialogue by Hashmi is also heard in the background where he expresses his wish to sacrifice himself for a noble cause. The teaser alludes to the plot of the original film. The background score for the video is the song ‘Tera Mera Rishta’ from the original film.

Fans flooded the comments section with their excitement. “Awarapan 2 happening,” wrote one fan, while another commented, “Can’t wait.”

Directed by Mohit Suri, Awarapan also starred Shriya Saran, Mrinalini Sharma and Ashish Vidyarthi. It was produced by Mukesh Bhatt and emerged as a cult hit despite being a commercial failure when it was released back in 2007. Awarapan 2 is produced by Vishesh Film.

Hashmi is set to return to the big screen in April with his upcoming film Ground Zero after a hiatus of two years. He is also set to make his Telugu debut with OG, co-starring Adivi Sesh, Madhu Shalini and Wamiqa Gabbi. The movie is scheduled to release in 2026.

