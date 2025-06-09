Partho Ghosh, director of ‘100 Days’ and ‘Agni Sakshi’, dies at 75

Filmmaker Partho Ghosh, known for directing some of Indian cinema’s most impactful films in the 1990s, died of a heart attack on Monday at the age of 75. Ghosh is survived by his wife, Gouri Ghosh.

The news of Ghosh’s passing was confirmed by actress Rituparna Sengupta. She made her Hindi acting debut with Ghosh’s 1994 film Teesra Kaun? alongside Mithun Chakraborty.

“Heartbroken beyond words. We have lost an exceptional talent, a visionary director, and a kind soul. Partho da, you will always be remembered for the magic you created on screen. Rest in peace,” Sengupta told India Today.

Ghosh made his directorial debut in 1991 with the suspense thriller 100 Days, starring Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit. He gained prominence with films like Agni Sakshi (1996), a gripping drama featuring Jackie Shroff, Manisha Koirala and Nana Patekar, and Teesra Kaun? (1994), a suspense film starring Mithun Chakraborty.

One of his significant works was Ghulam-E-Mustafa (1997), a crime drama also starring Nana Patekar, which showcased his flair for intense storytelling. His 1998 film Yugpurush was an adaptation of Dostoyevsky’s The Idiot.

Partho Ghosh was working on sequels to 100 Days and Agni Sakshi, as per reports.