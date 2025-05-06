Emily Blunt to Kim Kardashian: Mums-to-be who flaunted baby bump at Met Gala before Kiara Advani, Rihanna

The 2025 Met Gala, held on May 5 (ET) in New York City, honoured not only the theme of ‘Black Dandyism’ but also motherhood. Proud mums-to-be — Kiara Advani, Rihanna, Karlie Kloss and Zinzi Coogler — flaunted their baby bumps on the red carpet this year, turning heads in stunning ensembles.

1 9 (Left to right): Kiara Advani, Rihanna, Karlie Kloss and Zinzi Coogler with husband Ryan Coogler at Met Gala 2025 Instagram/@gauravguptaofficial, Instagram/@metgalaofficial_, Instagram/@karliekloss, X/@thewhitelotus

However, this is not the first time that stars have celebrated motherhood at the annual fashion gala with style and confidence. Here's a look at celebrities who had previously flaunted their baby bumps at fashion’s biggest night.

Lea Michele (2024)

2 9 X/@LeaBRCom

Actress-singer Lea Michele flaunted her baby bump at the 2024 Met Gala in a blue Rodarte gown. At that time Michele was expecting her second child with husband Zandy Reich. The couple have two children, a son and a daughter.

Serena Williams (2023)

3 9 X/@metmuseum

Former tennis star Serena Williams was expecting her second child with her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, when she walked the red carpet at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2023.

Karlie Kloss (2023)

4 9 Instagram/@karliekloss

American model Karlie Kloss also announced her second pregnancy at the 2023 event as she ascended the steps of NYC’s Metropolitan Museum of Art in a custom Loewe gown, inspired by a 1983 Karl Lagerfeld design.

Rihanna (2023)

5 9 Instagram/@badgalriri

This is not the first time Rihanna flaunted her baby bump at the Met Gala red carpet. In 2023, Rihanna attended the fashion gala while she was expecting her second child with partner, rapper ASAP Rocky. The Diamonds singer looked stunning in a custom Maison Valentino ensemble.

Sophie Turner (2022)

6 9 Instagram/@sophstunrer

In 2022, Sophie Turner walked the red carpet in NYC while she was expecting her second daughter with singer-songwriter Joe Jonas. Turner looked gorgeous in a black Louis Vitton gown. The couple separated in early September 2023 and their divorce was finalised in September last year.

Cardi B (2018)

7 9 Instagram/@iamcardib

American rapper Cardi B was pregnant with her first child during her Met Gala debut in 2018. The artiste stunned in a Jeremy Scott-designed embroidered gown at the fashion gala that year. Cardi B shares three children with her former husband, rapper Offset.

Emily Blunt (2016)

8 9 Instagram/@gorgeous_emilyb

Oppenheimer star Emily Blunt, who is married to actor John Krasinski, was pregnant with her second child, a daughter, during the 2016 Met Gala. She walked the red carpet in a sequined blue gown from the shelves of American fashion label Michael Kors.

Kim Kardashian (2013)

9 9 Instagram/@kimkimperio

American socialite Kim Kardashian made her first appearance at the fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in 2013 in custom Givenchy couture. At that time, she was expecting her first child, North West.