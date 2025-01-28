Selena Gomez weeps over immigration crackdown in Trump's US: 'All my people are getting attacked'

American singer-actress Selena Gomez broke down in tears in a now-deleted Instagram story on Monday, expressing anguish over US President Donald Trump’s decision of deporting illegal Mexican settlers from the United States.

The Emilia Perez actress shared a video on her official Instagram handle, where she expressed her grief over the recent crackdown on Mexican settlers and their deportation. In the video that was later deleted, she said, “All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise.”

Gomez shared the video with the caption “I am Sorry” alongside a Mexican flag.

Though the video was deleted shortly after the singer faced criticism on social media, a fan page on X (formerly Twitter) posted it.

Gomez reportedly posted the video shortly after Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) conducted a massive nationwide crackdown that resulted in the arrest of 956 individuals. This was the largest crackdown since Trump’s return to office and the culmination of a series of operations over the weekend. Reportedly, 286 arrests were made on Saturday, followed by 593 on Friday and 538 on Thursday.

US President Donald Trump was quick to respond to Gomez’s video on his official handle on Truth Social. “Many Hollywood liberals have taken our actions to secure the border very personally, and are no doubt surprised that the government finally did something, after years of inaction. Actress Selena Gomez, best known as the third amigo on that murder mystery show that Chevy Chase wouldn't touch, posted a video to social media where she was in tears over the deportations,” his statement read.

“Selena, these are people who broke the law by coming here. Some have also committed other horrible crimes. I hope Selena is just as upset about the victims of these crimes. Focus on your career - the people want a sequel to Spring Breakers,” Trump concluded.

Selena has earlier advocated for immigration rights. She has also produced a documentary series Living Undocumented (2019) for Netflix, which followed the struggles of undocumented families in the United States.