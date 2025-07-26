Ektaa Kapoor distances herself from banned OTT platform ALTT: ‘Not associated since 2021’

Producer Ektaa Kapoor on Saturday said she is not associated in any capacity with banned OTT platform ALTT in a statement that came hours after a government crackdown on apps for streaming explicit content.

ALTT, a streaming platform once owned by Ektaa’s banner Balaji Telefilms, was named among 25 OTT apps banned by the Union government for allegedly circulating “obscene and vulgar content”.

Ektaa said she and her mother, Shobha Kapoor, have not been associated with ALTT “in any capacity whatsoever” since June 2021.

“Balaji Telefilms Limited, listed on the BSE and NSE, is a professionally run media organisation, and following the recent amalgamation of ALT Digital Media Entertainment Ltd. (previously its wholly owned subsidiary) duly approved by the Hon'ble NCLT, it operates ALTT wef June 20, 2025,” the statement, shared on X, read.

“Media reports have been in circulation about ALTT being disabled by the authorities, however, contrary to such reports, Ms. Ektaa Kapoor and Mrs. Shobha Kapoor are not associated in any capacity whatsoever with ALTT and they had stepped down from their association with ALTT way back in June 2021,” the statement further said.

“Any insinuation contrary to the above facts is strongly denied and media is requested to report the accurate facts.”

ULLU, Desiflix and ALTT are among the apps the government banned in the latest crackdown.

The list also includes Big Shots App, Boomex, Navarasa Lite, Gulab App, Kangan App, Bull App, Jalva App, ShowHit, Wow Entertainment, Look Entertainment, Hitprime, Feneo, ShowX, Sol Talkies, Adda TV, HotX VIP, Hulchul App, MoodX, NeonX VIP, Fugi, Mojflix and Triflicks.