Ed Sheeran says he will collaborate with Arijit Singh for an upcoming album

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has confirmed that he will be collaborating with Indian singer Arijit Singh for an upcoming album.

In February, the 34-year-old singer met with Arijit after his concert in Mumbai and enjoyed a scooty ride at the latter’s hometown in Jiyaganj, West Bengal.

In a recent interview with UK-based radio station Heart, Sheeran was asked about any collaborations that fans can look forward to in his upcoming album.

“I worked a lot with this Indian singer Arijit Singh who is really good and really wonderful. He basically lives in the middle of nowhere in India. It is like a 3 hour flight and a 5 and half hour drive. I was in India with my dad. He (Arijit) was like if you want the vocals, you have to come to me,” the Perfect singer said.

“It was like a pilgrimage with my dad. We travelled for almost an entire day to his village and then he (Arijit) drove us around on mopeds, around his village. It was really a fun day,” Sheeran said about his scooty-ride experience with Arijit in the latter’s Murshidabad hometown.

Fans gushed about the surprise collaboration in the comments section. “Two of the greatest artists are coming together. I'm so fortunate to be part of this,” one of them wrote. “My prayers paid off. I was praying for a collaboration between Arijit and Ed and it's happening. Let's goo. I'm excited now,” another fan commented.

The duo bonded last year in September when Arijit was in London for a concert. They jammed together to each other’s hits, including Sheeran’s popular 2017 track Perfect and a medley of Arijit’s hit songs like Hawayein and Tera Hone Laga Hoon.

Sheeran returned to India this January after his March 16 performance in Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Race Course last year. This year, Sheeran first performed in Pune’s Yash Lawns on January 30, followed by a concert in Hyderabad on February 2. The singer was joined by Oscar-winning music composer A.R. Rahman during his Chennai concert on February 5.

Sheeran then performed in Bengaluru on February 8 and February 9. He also enthralled fans with his music in Shillong on February 12 and in Delhi on February 15.

Previously, Sheeran had performed in India during his x Tour in 2015 and his Divide Tour at Mumbai’s Jio Gardens in 2017.