Dylan O’Brien, Hudson Williams to headline dark comedy thriller ‘Apparatus’

Actors Dylan O’Brien and Hudson Williams are set to star in an upcoming dark comedy thriller titled Apparatus, as per US media reports.

According to US-based entertainment news portal Deadline, the film is written and directed by Sofia Banzhaf, who is set to make her feature directorial debut with the project. She has previously directed a short film I Am in the World as Free and Slender as a Deer on a Plain, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.

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O’Brien is known for his role in The Maze Runner franchise. Williams, on the other hand, has worked in Heated Rivalry, Allegiance and Tracker. He has also featured in several short films.

Co-written by Grayson Moore, the film focuses on a struggling young rideshare driver, Tyler (Williams) as he falls under the influence of a self-styled entrepreneur, JP (O’Brien), who offers him a future in his handheld-massager business. But what appears to be a dream opportunity unravels as JP pulls Tyler into a violent downward spiral.

It is produced by Julie Baldassi under the banner Younger Daughter Films and Daniel Bekerman of Scythia Films. Banzhaf, Moore and Brian Robertson also serve as producers on the film.