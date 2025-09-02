Dwayne Johnson moved to tears as ‘The Smashing Machine’ gets 15-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival

Wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson was moved to tears after his latest film The Smashing Machine received a 15-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival on Monday, show videos circulating on social media.

Johnson’s portrayal of UFC legend Mark Kerr left the audience emotional. The 53-year-old actor was accompanied by co-star Emily Blunt and director Benny Safdie during the screening. Blunt plays Kerr’s wife Dawn Staples in the film.

Mark Kerr was also present at the event.

At the film screening, a fan shouted “Can you smell what the Rock is cooking?”, referring to Johnson’s iconic wrestling catchphrase.

The Smashing Machine delves into the life of Mark Kerr, two-time UFC heavyweight champion who fought from 1997 to 2009 and won four ADCC World Championships in his career.

The film is adapted from a script by Benny Safdie, who has also directed it. He has produced the film alongside Johnson, Dany Garcia, Eli Bush, Hiram Garcia and David Koplan. Tracey Landon serves as the executive producer.

Safdie, who co-directed and wrote Uncut Gems and Good Time with brother Josh, has made his solo directorial debut with the film. The Smashing Machine also stars Bas Rutten, Lyndsey Gavin and Oleksandr Usyk.

The Smashing Machine is Johnson and Blunt’s second collaboration after Disney’s 2021 film Jungle Cruise. They are also set to collaborate with Leonardo DiCaprio on a Hawaii-based crime thriller directed by Martin Scorsese.

The Smashing Machine is slated to hit theatres on October 3.