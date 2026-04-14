Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart-starrer ‘Jumanji 3’ gets official title ‘Open World’

The upcoming film Jumanji 3, starring Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black, has been titled Jumanji: Open World, the makers announced on Monday at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

At the CinemaCon presentation by Sony, the first-look and trailer was also unveiled along with the title.

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The film, which is the third instalment in the Jumanji franchise, is set to release in theatres on December 25. It also stars Karen Gillan alongside Hart, Johnson and Black.

Actors Alex Wolff, Madison Iseman, Ser'Darius Blaine and Morgan Turner, who portrayed the real-world teens in the previous films, are also expected to return, along with Awkwafina.

Directed by Jake Kasdan, the film is produced by Matt Tolmach, Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia and Kasdan.

Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg, who also wrote the previous installments, have penned the script for the upcoming film.

Jumanji 3 will arrive in theatres a week after Avengers: Doomsday and Dune 3. In India, the film will clash at the box office with Siddharth Anand’s King, starring Shah Rukh Khan.

The Jumanji franchise originated from Chris Van Allsburg’s 1981 picture book about a magical board game that comes to life. Sony’s 1995 film adaptation, starring Robin Williams, became a family classic.

More than two decades later, the series was rebooted with Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017), which reimagined the concept by transforming the board game into a video game setting. The film went on to gross USD 962.5 million worldwide and was followed by Jumanji: The Next Level in 2019, which earned USD 800 million globally.