‘Dune: Prophecy’ Season 2 begins production with Indira Varma, Tom Hollander joining the cast

HBO’s sci-fi series Dune: Prophecy has begun production for Season 2 with Indira Varma, Tom Hollander and Ashley Walters joining the cast for the upcoming instalment.

On Wednesday, the makers of the show dropped a video from the sets, featuring Emily Watson, Josh Heuston, Jessica Barden and Travis Fimmel, who will be reprising their characters from the first season.

The makers also welcomed Varma, Walters and Hollander on board. “Keep the spice flowing. #DuneProphecy Season 2 is in production with new cast members Indira Varma, Ashley Walters, and Tom Hollander,” the official Instagram handle of Dune: Prophecy wrote on Instagram.

Further details regarding the character details of Varma, Walters and Hollander are currently under wraps.

Other returning casts in this season include Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Jessica Barden, Emma Canning, Yerin Ha, Barbara Marten, and Tessa Bonham Jones.

Bollywood actress Tabu, who played Sister Francesca in Season 1, commented on the post and congratulated the cast.

Dune: Prophecy is a prequel series set 10,000 years before the events of Dune, following two Harkonnen sisters, Valya (Emily Watson) and Tula (Olivia Williams), who are instrumental in establishing the Bene Gesserit sisterhood after the Great Revolt against thinking machines.

The show chronicles their efforts to combat threats to humanity and gain influence by developing the Sisterhood's unique abilities and political power, which eventually leads to the creation of the Bene Gesserit’s genetic breeding program.

Dune: Prophecy Season 1, which was released in November 2024, bagged four Emmy Award nominations this yea