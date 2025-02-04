‘The cast will be incomplete without me’: Tabu on Hera Pheri 3

Actress Tabu on Monday hinted that she might be a part of Priyadarshan’s Hera Pheri 3, saying that the cast would not be complete without her.

Sharing a picture of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan from the sets of Bhooth Bangla on her Instagram story, the 53-year-old actress wrote, “Of course the cast won’t be complete without me.”

The post shared by Tabu was dropped by Akshay on Priyadarshan’s 68th birthday recently. Replying to Akshay’s post on X, Priyadarshan had written, “Thank you so much for your wishes, Akshay. In return I would like to give you a gift. I'm willing to do Hera Pheri 3. Are you ready @akshaykumar, @SunielVShetty and @SirPareshRawal?”.

Akshay, who recently starred in Sky Force alongside Veer Pahariya, instantly seized the opportunity, affirming his excitement about Priyadarshan helming the sequel. Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal also reacted to Priyadarshan’s post.

Tabu, who last appeared in Dune: Prophecy, played the role of Anuradha Shivshankar Panikar aka Anjali in Hera Pheri. The first film narrates the story of two tenants — Raju (Akshay) and Shyam (Suniel) — and their landlord Babu Rao (Paresh Rawal), in desperate need of money. When the trio chance upon a ransom call via a cross connection on their landline phone, they hatch a plan to claim the ransom for themselves.

Phir Hera Pheri, a sequel to the film written and directed by Neeraj Vora, released in 2006.

Priyadarshan’s upcoming comedy film Bhooth Bangla marks Akshay and Priyadarshan’s reunion after 14 years. The duo have previously worked together on several hit comedies including Bhagam Bhag, Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and De Dana Dan.

Slated for a theatrical release on April 2, 2026, Bhooth Bangla is produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms Ltd., in partnership with Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films.