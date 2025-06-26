‘Dune’ director Denis Villeneuve to helm next James Bond film

Dune director Denis Villeneuve is set to helm the next James Bond film, Amazon MGM Studios announced on Thursday. He will also serve as executive producer of the upcoming instalment of the spy thriller franchise.

“Amazon MGM Studios sets Denis Villeneuve as director of next James Bond film,” the makers wrote on X.

“Villeneuve will also serve as executive producer, alongside Tanya Lapointe. As previously announced, Amy Pascal and David Heyman will serve as producers,” they added.

“Some of my earliest movie-going memories are connected to 007. I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since Dr. No with Sean Connery. I'm a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he’s sacred territory. I intend to honor the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come. This is a massive responsibility, but also, incredibly exciting for me and a huge honour,” Villeneuve said in a statement.

Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, said, “James Bond is in the hands of one of today’s greatest filmmakers and we cannot wait to get started on 007’s next adventure.”

The French-Canadian filmmaker’s masterful worldbuilding and unique visuals have established him as one of the premier directors working today. His film, Dune: Part One, garnered six Academy Awards and received multiple guild and critics' awards, including nominations from the Critics' Choice Awards, Producers Guild, Directors Guild, Writers Guild, and BAFTA.

His latest hit, Dune: Part Two, released last year in March. With new cast members Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Léa Seydoux and Christopher Walken, the film surpassed USD 700 million worldwide, while also earning prestigious accolades including two Academy Awards, a Critics' Choice Award, and nominations from the BAFTA Awards, Producers Guild, and Writers Guild.

Villeneuve is also known for his films like Blade Runner2049, Sicario, Prisoners, Enemy and Incendies. His 2016 sci-fi film Arrival won him a nomination for Best Director at the Oscars.

Earlier this year, Amazon MGM Studios had taken over creative control of the James Bond film franchise from long-time producers Eon Productions, as Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli stepped down from their leadership roles.

According to a report by Variety, the new agreement grants Amazon the authority to make key decisions, including the highly anticipated casting of the next James Bond.

James Bond, created by Ian Fleming in 1953, has been a cinematic staple since 1962’s Dr. No. Over 25 films, the franchise has grossed USD 7.8 billion worldwide, with actors like Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig playing the British spy. Craig officially retired from the franchise after No Time To Die (2021).