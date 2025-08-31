‘Raanjhan’ composers Sachet-Parampara deny plagiarism claims, issue legal notice

Music composers Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur have dismissed all allegations of plagiarism levelled against them by international music producer KMKZ, adding that strict legal action will be taken against him for attempting to discredit their work in the Do Patti song Raanjhan.

“The person alleging they composed the music for Raanjhan is making completely baseless accusations, clearly intended to stir controversy and gain visibility,” the composers said in a joint statement.

They added that they have issued a defamation notice which will “take strict legal action to address this malicious attempt to discredit their work”. “We’ve already provided the original session files and piano scores to YouTube, Spotify, and other streaming platforms, all of which confirmed our authorship and rejected any other copyright claims,” they added.

According to the composer-duo, streaming platforms had received all project files for Raanjhan well before its release. After review, these platforms dismissed KMKZ’s claims of plagiarism and confirmed Sachet-Parampara as the rightful creators of the track.

Raanjhan has been sung by Parampara Tandon and composed by Sachet-Parampara. It is written by Kausar Munir. Released on November 20, 2024, it has garnered over 33 crore views on YouTube.

This is not the first time that music giant T-Series has been accused of plagiarism. Last year, Kolkata musician Rajarshi Mitter accused them of using his original composition without permission in the song Maiyya from the Do Patti.

Released in October 2024 and directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, Do Patti is a film of many firsts. It marks Kanika Dhillon’s first stint as a co-producer. Kajol takes on the role of a cop for the first time. Marking Kriti Sanon’s first production venture, Do Patti stars her in a double role alongside Shaheer Sheikh. The film also stars Tanvi Azmi, Brijendra Kala, Vidushi Manaduli and Danish Kalra in key roles.