DJ Alan Walker visits Kamakhya temple, explores Guwahati during Walkerworld India tour

The WalkerWorld India tour, which began in Guwahati on April 17, will conclude in Jaipur on April 20

Entertainment Web Desk Published 18.04.25, 02:38 PM
Alan Walker at Kamakhya temple

Alan Walker at Kamakhya temple Instagram

Grammy-winning DJ Alan Walker visited the Kamakhya temple ahead of his April 17 WalkerWorld India tour show in Guwahati, shows a video he shared on Thursday.

In the video, Walker explored the temple and its surroundings, offered prayers, and took a selfie.

“What better way to kick off Walkerworld India than by exploring the local city of Guwahati?” he captioned the post.

Reacting to the post, one of the fans wrote, “Hidden Gem of world.”. Another fan said, “You're definitely blessed for life.”

Known for hits like Faded and On My Way, Walker toured across nine cities in India in 2024, performing in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Hyderabad, Pune, Shillong, and Chennai.

Walker’s 2025 India tour began in Guwahati on April 17, with upcoming shows in Hyderabad on April 18, Bhubaneswar on April 19 and Jaipur on April 20.

Last year, during his 10-city ‘Walker World’ India tour, Alan visited the Ek Tara School and Foundation in Kolkata.

The Alan Walker: WalkerWorld India Tour is organised by Spacebound.

