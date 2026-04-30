‘It was an amazingly horrible phase’: Divyenndu on why he turned down sex comedies

Actor Divyenndu Sharma has opened up on how he went through a difficult phase when he was offered roles in sex comedies but chose to turn them down to avoid being typecast.

“There was a time in the film industry when sex comedies were made. It was an amazingly horrible phase and I hope it never comes back. There were a lot of offers for that and they used to offer good money,” Divyenndu said in an interview.

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“I was also a new kid. So, to refuse people, opportunity, money.... It affects people’s ego. It wasn’t easy to deal with all that. But I knew that I can do something else. I’m capable of it,” the actor told PTI.

An FTII graduate, Divyenndu started with a small role in Aaja Nachle (2007) and gained recognition with 2011 comedy drama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama. He then went on to feature in several comedy films like Chashme Baddoor, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

Talking about his journey, the 42-year-old actor, known for his performances as Munna Tripathi in Mirzapur and a bandit in The Railway Men, said he has a clear sense of his goals as an actor.

“I’m not doing anyone a favour by being an actor. I’m doing all this for myself. An artist is always a very selfish being... If nothing else, I might end up doing ‘nautanki’ in some corner. But we can’t live without this inner fire.”

“So, that was one thing that made me stop the car and get out of it because I realised that I am standing alone on highway without any help,” he noted.

On the work front, Divyenndu will be next seen in Netflix series Glory alongside Pulkit Samrat and Suvinder Vicky. The upcoming show is written, created and directed by Karan Anshuman and Karmanya Ahuja.

Produced by Mohit Shah and Anshuman under the Atomic Films banner, the boxing drama is set to premiere on Netflix on May 1.