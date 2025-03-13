Dino Morea says he initiated breakup with Bipasha Basu: ‘It was tough to see her upset’

Indian actor Dino Morea initiated a breakup with Bipasha Basu during the shoot for their 2002 cult classic film Raaz, he said during a recent interview.

For the unversed, Dino and Bipasha first met during their modelling days on a blind date set up by a mutual friend. After dating from 1996 to 2001, they eventually parted ways.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the 49-year-old actor and former model opened up about dealing with the breakup, revealing how difficult it was to work alongside Bipasha on the sets of Raaz following their split.

Taking a trip down memory lane, Dino said, “Jab Raaz ke dauran, we were breaking up, Bipasha and me, and to be honest, it was me who was breaking up with Bipasha because we had some issues. So she found it very tough, and I was seeing her every day on the set. She was upset. It was very, very tough at that point for me to see someone I care about so much.”

Even after trying to work things out, the couple found themselves at a crossroads. “We had already chosen different paths. We tried to fix it but it wasn’t working. And I moved on,” Dino shared, recalling how their paths were different and that it was better to part ways.

“It was a tough moment because you’re separating from the person with whom you spent so much time. And on top of that, we were working together at that time,” the actor further said.

However, Dino acknowledged that time is the best healer. “We were both upset, but we had to go separate ways. We had to. It was very tough, but nothing can heal more than time. Time heals everything. You just have to let it pass,” he said.

Gradually, Bipasha and Dino’s strained relationship became better and they found themselves bonding as friends. “We became the best of friends after that. That moment is very tough; it’s like anger, emotions, rage, but time will make you understand that it was a moment. I really enjoy that person, and she enjoys me, so let’s be friends at least,” Dino signed off.

After over a decade of their breakup, Dino attended Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover’s wedding in 2016.