‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ clocks 30 years, Kajol celebrates film’s enduring global popularity

Kajol reflected on the enduring global popularity of the 1995 blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge over the years on the film’s 30th anniversary on Monday.

“DDLJ completes 30 years today in time but the way it has spread around the world and through everybody’s hearts and minds simply cannot be counted...thank u all for loving it in this phenomenal way,” wrote Kajol alongside a poster of the film on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kajol also shared a picture of a DDLJ poster pasted on a wall at a train station in Switzerland.

Production banner Yash Raj Films shared a poster to celebrate the film’s 30th anniversary. “Celebrating 30 years of DDLJ. Thank you for giving us all the love from every corner of the world for all these years,” the makers wrote.

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, DDLJ marked Aditya Chopra’s directorial debut. The film was produced by his father Yash Chopra. DDLJ stars Shah Rukh and Kajol as two young non-resident Indians, Raj and Simran, respectively. The two fall in love during a vacation in Europe. However, their relationship hits a boulder after Simran’s father reminds her of a long-standing promise to marry her off to a friend’s son.

The film was shot in India, London, and Switzerland, from September 1994 to August 1995. Released on October 20, 1995, DDLJ emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of 1995, having earned Rs 102.50 crore worldwide, as per industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.