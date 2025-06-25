Diljit Dosanjh’s ex-manager defends him amid ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ row: ‘Always choosing love over hate’

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh found a supporter in his former manager amid backlash over Pakistani actress Hania Aamir’s casting in his upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3.

In a long Instagram statement titled “Always choosing love over hate”, Sonali Singh, Dosanjh’s former manager, defended the actor in the run-up to the film’s overseas release.

“In a career spanning over two decades, Diljit Dosanjh has become a cultural icon not only for India but for the global stage,” Sonali wrote. “Yet, time and again, he has been placed under the scanner, especially as a proud Sikh, a Punjabi, and an artist who has chosen to represent India with quiet pride rather than loud declarations,” she wrote.

“Despite being repeatedly targeted, Diljit has never resorted to outrage. His consistent message in interviews, music, films, and public appearances has always been rooted in love, unity, and kindness,” she added.

The backlash comes in the wake of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 and India’s subsequent Operation Sindoor airstrikes on May 7. While the film was shot well before the recent flare-up in cross-border hostilities, Diljit’s association with a Pakistani co-star has drawn sharp reactions online, prompting calls for a boycott.

Calling the criticism “disheartening and unfair”, Sonali further wrote, “Even while fighting other battles, including a film that has been delayed for over two years despite no controversial co-actors. And yet in the face of it all Diljit has chosen to respect the sentiments of the Indian public and authorities. He is not releasing the film in India, standing in alignment with the nation's current mood, showing once again that he honours the decisions of his own country even at a personal and professional cost”.

Sonali also drew attention to the financial implications of the decision. “This will have a huge impact on the business of the film but Diljit isn't thinking of himself… he’s trying to do is mitigate the losses as much as he can for the producers, for the crew, for the families whose livelihoods are tied to this film while still balancing the emotions and respect this country deserves.”

Describing the outrage as “manufactured storm”, Sonali further said, “In every sense, Diljit Dosanjh has been an ambassador of India not through propaganda, but through spirit, his art, his love. And yet, each time, he's asked to prove the love he's already shown so consistently. This cycle must end. Let us stop punishing our artists for being human first. All he has ever spoken is love.”

Directed by Rohit Jugraj, Sardaar Ji 3 also stars Neeru Bajwa and is slated for an overseas release on June 27. The film will not release in India.