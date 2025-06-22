Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Detective Sherdil’ gets thumbs down from viewers: ‘Rigged with plotholes’

Following the release of Diljit Dosanjh’s mystery-comedy film Detective Sherdil, netizens have been criticising the Ravi Chhabriya directorial, calling it a “blatant Knives Out hangover” that tests the audience’s patience.

Set in Budapest, Detective Sherdil is a mystery-comedy film directed by Ravi Chhabriya, featuring Diljit Dosanjh as an eccentric sleuth who investigates the murder of businessman Pankaj Bhatti (Boman Irani). What appears to be a hate crime spirals into a web of secrets, scams, and grudges. Teaming up with Natasha (Diana Penty), Sherdil investigates a lineup of quirky suspects, including Bodhi Mama (Chunky Panday) and Shanti (Banita Sandhu), to uncover the truth.

“With a blatant #KnivesOut hangover, and an overstretched half-hour climax, #DetectiveSherdil, on @ZEE5India, is a murder mystery that tests your patience and your brain cells. It has its good moments, but the bad writing leaves this film hobbling through long stretches,” wrote an X user.

Lambasting the makers for their screenwriting in a sarcastic tone, a netizen tweeted, “Detective Sherdil is an intriguing mystery, as to how did the makers convince Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sumeet Vyas, and, Diljeet, with a script and screenplay so bad and so rigged with plotholes, it can put the potholes of Mumbai roads to shame.”

Calling the film a “disaster”, an X user wrote, “Just watched Detective Sherdil. What a disaster. If you like your mystery movies loud, dumb, and pointless, this one’s for you. For everyone else - run.”

Taking a dig at Diljit’s character in the film, a viewer shared, “Detective Sherdil kicks off with a rap intro and a bold claim: “Sherlock and Bakshi could never compare!” Maybe not—but neither made reels at crime scenes. Diljit Dosanjh’s sleuth is part genius, part influencer.”

“Just watched Detective Sherdil and I must say, the smart hat didn't quite fit right,” another X user said.

On the acting front, Diljit will be next seen in Border 2, which also features Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan.