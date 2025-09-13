Diljit Dosanjh teams up with Rishab Shetty for ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ soundtrack

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has teamed up with Rishab Shetty for Kantara: Chapter 1 soundtrack, he announced on Friday.

Sharing a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram from the sets of the film, Diljit called Shetty his “big brother” and recalled how Kantara moved him deeply, especially during the climatic song Varaha Roopam.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video offers a peek into Diljit’s moments on set, showing him jamming, rehearsing and interacting with Shetty and other crew members.

“With big brother @rishabshettyofficial salute to this guy man.. who made the masterpiece “Kantara”. I have a personal connection with this film which I can’t tell.. but I remember when I was watching in the theatres.. in the end when the song Varaha Roopam played I cried in so much ecstasy,” reads the caption.

Reacting to the post, Shetty wrote, “Excited to join hands with Diljit Dosanjh for the Kantara album By Shiva’s grace, everything fell into place. Much love, Paji. Another Shiva bhakt meets Kantara.”

The pan-India movie from Hombale Films is the prequel to 2022’s National Award-winning film Kantara, also written and fronted by Shetty.

Shetty is set to reprise his role as the protagonist in Kantara: Chapter 1.

The prequel is written and directed by Shetty, who bagged the National Award for best actor for his role in the 2022 blockbuster.

Kantara, which was made on a reported budget of Rs 16 crore, went on to earn over Rs 400 crore across the globe.

The film tells a fictional story inspired by the traditions and conflicts surrounding human-forest relationships in coastal Karnataka, specifically focusing on the practice of Bhoota Kola.

The upcoming film also stars Tollywood actor Jisshu Sengupta in a key role. B Ajaneesh Loknath has scored the music for Kantara: Chapter 1.

Kantara: Chapter 1 is scheduled to release in theatres on October 2.